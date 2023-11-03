Brooke Shields Rushed To Hospital After ‘Frothing At The Mouth’

The Suddenly Susan actor had a seizure back in September.

Brooke Shields reveals that she was rushed to the hospital in September after suffering a grand mal seizure.

During an interview with Glamour for their U.S. Woman of the Year feature, Shields shared details about the incident.

Ph: David Urbanke



Brooke Shields Was “Frothing At The Mouth”

“I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [people I was with] were like, ‘Are you okay?’. I walk into the restaurant L’Artusi, and I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through,” Shields explained.

“I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure.”

Then the actress began “frothing at the mouth” and had “turned totally blue. Shields was trying to swallow her tongue before she lost consciousness.

After failing to get in touch with Shields’ husband, Chris Henchy, an assistant called Bradley Cooper for help. The Case 39 actor stayed with Shields throughout the ordeal. She later regained consciousness in the emergency room, connected to a supply of oxygen.

Pic: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cooper, who had previously starred alongside Shields in the 2008 film The Midnight Meat Train, accompanied the Wet Gold actress during her hospital visit. She was subsequently admitted to the ICU, where doctors administered a catheter and IV drip.

Shields also shared that doctors believed her seizure was due to excessive water intake and a sodium-deficient diet. Thankfully, the actress and model made a complete recovery and even managed to attend the opening night of her one-woman show, which began on September 12.

Brooke Shields Had To Learn To Walk Again

The Mayo Clinic states that a grand mal seizure, also referred to as a tonic-clonic seizure, is commonly associated with epilepsy. However, it can also be triggered by factors such as severely low blood sugar, a high fever, or a stroke. While it’s rare for this type of seizure to happen repeatedly, individuals who experience it often may need to take prescribed anti-seizure medications daily.

Shields has encountered various health hurdles over the years. In 2021, she suffered a significant setback when she fractured her right femur in a fall from a balance board. The injury was so severe that she had to relearn how to walk, according to Hello!

Nonetheless, Shields has been very transparent about her journey. In an inspiring video, the Wanda Nevada actress could be seen slowly walking up a set of three stairs. A consultant was close behind her as Shields used a crutch to balance herself.

Addressing her injury during an interview with People magazine, Shields remarked: “Honestly, every day I feel like I’m having to begin again. Rehab is always slow and it’s one day at a time and you just take what you can control and go, ‘Okay, I’m going to be happy with that as my progress for right now.'”

Thank goodness there was a happy ending to all of this. Brooke Shields has gone through a lot. We hope for healthier days ahead.