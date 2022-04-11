Brooke Shields Loves This Instant Volumizing Spray That Has Been A Celeb Hairstyling Secret For Years

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

With her flawless complexion and signature full brows, Brooke Shields has captivated Hollywood with her beauty for years. Nevertheless, it was her iconic Blue Lagoon role that ignited America’s obsession with her voluminous locks in the 1980s.

Even at age 56, the beauty icon is still turning heads and reclaiming her beach babe status. You’ll no doubt understand what we mean if you caught the latest segment of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Shield’s recent appearance on the talk show featured her rocking a stunning mane that had everyone spellbound. And if you had a keen eye, you might have caught her hairstylist Tim Nolan holding the key to her volumized hair in a recent Instagram story.

How To Get Brooke Shields’ Amazing Hair Moment

As it turns out, Brooke Shields can credit her screen worthy va-va-voom hair to a well-kept industry secret. Prepping for the show, the Instagram story showcased Nolan spritzing Serge Normant’s Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray all over Shield’s tresses. With instant lift, the final result was voluminous hair that was both shiny and touchable.

If Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray sounds familiar, it’s because it’s been a celebrity hair secret for years. Sarah Jessica Parker loves the volumizing spray, sharing with People, “This is a must. It works for so many people. Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray to give your hair more body.” In addition to being often dubbed as a must-have by SJP, it was responsible for Megan Markle’s effortless look on Time’s September 2021 cover.

So, how does Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray achieve its red carpet magic? As per the brand, the award-winning dry texture spray has the dual benefits of adding touchable volume and strengthening hair. Natural minerals and proteins help to create mega height and texture while keeping hair looking and feeling healthy.

Perfect for a midday pick-me-up, the clear spray has no chalky or sticky residue, and the formula is paraben-, mineral oil-, and cruelty-free. It’s also manufactured right here in the USA.

Say goodbye to mediocre haircare products and find out why this volumizing spray not only has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, but is also one of the best-kept secrets in Hollywood. “I have fine, dry, and blonde hair with a patch where I lost some hair due to medication. Not sure about what made my hair grow back thicker but I love the results it gives me,” one reviewer wrote. “I apply it to my ‘need to wash’ dry hair. It looks l like I’ve just washed and set it with so much volume.”

No matter your hair type or goals, Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray is sure to give you red carpet ready hair, every day.

