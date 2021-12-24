Brooke Shields Gives Eyebrow Tutorial In Insta Video: ‘How I Create THE Eyebrows’

Brooke Shields, well known for her sumptuous eyebrows, took to social media to finally dish the details on how she gets such full and fantastic brows. It is a question people have been asking her for as long as she’s been modeling, but it was always a secret she held close to her vest. Until now, that is. Grab your makeup kits, people, this is priceless advice from a fashion icon who may just have the most famous eyebrows in the world.

Brows Before Bros

The 56-year-old fashion icon has been in the business and modeling industry since she was 11 years old. No, that is not a typo. She went from being a baby model to a teen model to an actress and then a supermodel. Her career trajectory is almost unmatched in all of fashion, and she is still going strong.

One thing Shields is well known for is her beautiful blue eyes and her perfectly sculpted eyebrows, which only accentuate said eyes even more. But she was always mum on how she achieved it. Afterall, why would you tell your competition your trade secrets?

But now that she is settled down a bit and has stepped away from any major spotlights, so she is ready to tell the fashion world how she gets THE BROWS!

Eye Get It

We will give you the cheat sheet edition of her brow hack real quick in case she is going a little too fast for you.

So Shields starts out with a little pencil and accentuates her brow shape that way. She then uses a Prismacolor Ebony (which is actually an artist’s pencil for drawing, which makes this reveal even better) to darken the brows and give them some tone. Then she ends it with Trish McEvoy Brow Protector, which lifts and separates them, making THE BROWS appear more full. It’s honestly a beauty lesson in under a minute, which is really impressive considering the iconic end result.

Now, you too can have Brooke Shields brows just in time for Christmas!