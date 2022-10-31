Brooke Shields’ Advice For Parents Of Adult Children Is Spot-On

Brooke Shields frequently gives advice and helpful tips on her Instagram account for Beginning is Now, an organization she founded for women over 40. In a recent video, Shields shares her biggest takeaway about parenting young adult children, and it’s something everyone could benefit from hearing.

Shields Said She ‘Had To Change [Her] Entire Approach’ To Parenting Teen Daughters

“Parenting an adult child is a completely different stage of motherhood,” the caption of the video read. “Your babies are still your babies, but now they’re babies that may have full careers, life-long partners, and families of their own.”

Shields, who is mom to Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, gave her thoughts on being a mom to older kids. “I’ve had to change my entire approach,” the actress laughed. “They don’t respond the same way that they did when they were babies.”

Her Advice? ‘Listen To Them’

“I find what helps me the most is, I’m listening more,” Shields explained. “What they need now is to be heard, and before I start correcting them, which is my nature … instead of sort of barking at them, the way I used to when they were little, I’m listening much more to them and I’m letting them vent. I try to more equally say, ‘I heard you’… because they don’t want to be fought with.”

Shields concluded, “That would be my advice: to give yourself a little bit more quiet moments to listen to them and digest what they’re wanting to get across to you and then respond.” People in the comments section agreed with Shields’ approach.

Follower Reactions: ‘They Are Different From Who I Was At Their Age’

“Completely resonated with this,” one person wrote. “I found listening with curiosity and patience has been key to parenting this stage. I also have started using ‘What’s your plan…’ instead of me giving my advice too quickly…”

Someone else commented, “Adult children typically aren’t looking for advice—they need to be heard and validated. You can offer ways you’ve handled different similar situations but if you’ve raised them with confidence they just want to still be heard.”

“I find that maybe I’m not right all the time now,” one person admitted. “They are a different from who I was at their age. So (most) of the time they are right in what they are doing for themselves. Hard pill.”

Shields’ advice clearly resonates with parents who are working on figuring out the best way to connect with their young adult kids. The model’s advice is proof that parenting is a universal experience with universal struggles.

