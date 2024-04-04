Brooke Shields Admits She Passed Gas During Tense Moment in ‘Worst-Ever’ Movie Audition

Although her acting career has been a huge success over the years, Brooke Shields admits there was one rough moment that she will never forget.

While appearing alongside fellow actress Elizabeth Hurley on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Shield played a round of the game, “Read Between the Lines.”

“This person’s absolute worst-ever audition involved her passing gas while she was dramatically pretending to be strangled,” the show’s announcer, Paul, said.

It didn’t take long for Brooke Shields to admit that was her. “I got the job, by the way!” the Blue Lagoon star declared. “My first movie I ever was in! It was called Holy Terror. Yeah [the title] wasn’t just about the fart!”

The hilarious stroll down memory lane comes just a couple of months after Shields said she once dyed her iconic bushy eyebrows.

“I tried dying them once,” she told PEOPLE. “And it was a huge mistake because they were so dark. I looked crazy.”

Despite the experience, Brooke Shields said she wouldn’t say no to trying to dye her brows again. “They’re thinner, they’re graying, the whole thing,” she pointed out. “I’m open to all of it.”

Brooke Shields is currently preparing for the premiere of her latest project Mother of the Bride. Directed by Mark Waters, the film Lana as her daughter Emma prepares to get married. But the plot twist is that the man Emma is marrying is the son of Lana’s college sweetheart, who had broken her heart.

Starring in the film with Shields are Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove, and Chad Michael Murray.

Mother of the Bride will premiere on Netflix next month.

Brooke Shields Recently Opened Up About Suffering From a Grand Mal Seizure in September 2023

The premiere of Mother of the Bride comes less than a year after Brooke Shields suffered from a grand mal seizure.

While speaking to Glamour last fall, Shields reflected on the health emergency, which occurred before a performance of her one-woman show, Previously Owned by Brooke Shields.

“I was preparing for the show, and I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium,” Shields recalled. “I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Brooke Shields then said that before the seizure she walked to NYC restaurant L’Artusi. “I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through… Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall,”

She said during the seizure she felt like she was trying to swallow her tongue. “The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley f—ing Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand.”

Thankfully she recovered she is doing a lot better now. The doctors determined that “low sodium” caused the seizure after she had consumed too much water.