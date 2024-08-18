Brooke Mueller Questioned by Police, Not Arrested During Matthew Perry Death Investigation

Late Actor Matthew Perry’s death was indeed sudden, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Perry’s cause of death was initially thought to be a drowning incident. He was found face down in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. But after an autopsy, the L.A. Medical Examiner found that Perry had been heavily sedated by ketamine.

Details about the actor’s death are still being discovered. The authorities have questioned several people about his death. One of those people is actress Brooke Mueller.

Authorities Question Mueller About Matthew Perry’s Death

According to TMZ, Mueller and Perry’s relationship stems back to their time together in a drug treatment center.

“Sources tell TMZ, authorities got a search warrant for Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen’s ex, who had been in a treatment center with Perry, but as far as we know she is not connected to the arrests,” TMZ wrote.

“In their investigation, authorities found other celebs who were involved in the Hollywood drug scene.”

The outlet also adds that authorities have made several arrests in connection to Perry’s death. And that they are determined to find out who sold the fatal dosage of ketamine to the late actor.

“Law enforcement sources tell us multiple law enforcement agencies have executed search warrants and seized computers, phones, and other electronic equipment,” TMZ added.

“To determine who supplied Perry with the ketamine that caused him to lose consciousness last October and drown in his hot tub in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.”

Charlie Sheen Breaks Silence on Brooke’s Relapse

Brooke Mueller and actor Charlie Sheen share twin sons together. Earlier this year, reports suggested that she had allegedly relapsed. However, amidst the drama, Sheen expressed his unwavering support for her.

“She’s trying to figure some stuff out on her end,” he acknowledged.

As a result, the Two & A Half Men star says his sons, Max and Bob, have become “proud” of him.

“The boys are proud of me, now. They see what mom goes through, and I’m not dumping on mom because I know it’s a thing,” he added. “But I think they’re super grateful that they have a Dad that is present, accounted for, responsible, focused, punctual.”