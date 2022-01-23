Who Is Fitness Guru Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes Fiancee

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known by many for his football skills, but he’s also famous for his romantic life. Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are high school sweethearts, but what else do we know about her?

High School Sweethearts And Beyond

Mahomes and Matthews started dating when they were teenagers at Whitehouse High School in Texas. Fans who are willing to dig way back into the Instagram archives can find prom pics of the two from 2013.

The pair stayed together throughout high school and college; Mahomes attended Texas Tech, while Matthews enrolled at the University of Texas at Tyler. Mahomes isn’t the only athlete in the relationship, either. Matthews played soccer while she was a student.

Like Mahomes, Matthews’ career involves physical activity, too. She has a B.S. in Kinesiology and is a certified personal trainer. She uses her Instagram account to post videos of her workouts and share tips for those who are trying to get active.

Even though the two have been together for years, Mahomes just recently popped the question. On the same day the Chiefs received their 2020 Super Bowl rings, the quarterback presented Matthews with a ring of her own, popping the question at Arrowhead Stadium.

“9.1.2020,” Matthews posted to Instagram at the time. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

The Mahomes-Matthews Family

The couple are also parents. Less than a month after getting engaged, Matthews and Mahomes announced that they were expecting their first child together. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Mahomes wrote in an Instagram caption.

Their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on February 20th, 202. Matthews and Mahomes post plenty of pictures of their daughter, giving fans and friends an inside look as she grows up.

The two are also parents to two dogs, Silver and Steel; a pitbull and a Cane Corso, respectively. The dogs have their own Instagram account, where they can be seen sporting lots of Kansas City Chiefs merch.

Mahomes and Matthews have plans for a 2022 wedding, but there’s been no official announcement of the date. Matthews had her bridal shower in December, posting photos of herself posing with a heart pillow with the caption, “Let the countdown begin.”

