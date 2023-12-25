Brittany Mahomes Shares Holiday Family Photo Ahead of Chiefs’ Christmas Game

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are all decked out in holiday cheer!

The family of four is preparing for Patrick’s big game against the Raiders this afternoon, but ahead of the matchup, they sent a shoutout to all their fans.

Brittany posted a series of Christmas photos on her Instagram page. In them, she, Patrick, and their two children—Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 1—posed for pictures with the man of the hour, Santa Clause.

The proud mother tells a story through the photos. In the first, mom, dad, and the kids smile in front of a beautifully decorated tree. They all cuddle on a leather chair with an open book. What they don’t know is that Santa is standing right behind them, holding his finger to his lips, telling everyone to keep his presence a secret.

As the story progresses, Santa finally greets the Mahomeses—while holding a giant bag of gifts. Sterling and Santa share a few sweet moments while she opens her presents. Little Patrick, however, is not impressed. By the end, he has a classic scream fest as his parents try to catch a snapshot of his sitting on Santa’s lap.

“Merry Christmas Eve,” she captioned.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are Missing Their Kids this Christmas Morning

As of writing, Santa is back at the North Pole, and most families have already unwrapped the gifts he left under their trees. But the Mohomeses have to get through today’s game before truly celebrating the day.

The Chiefs and Raiders kick off today at noon, but Patrick has been preparing since yesterday. Last week, the quarterback told Pro Football Talk that he has mixed feelings about working on Christmas Day.

“I’m excited because you get that standalone [game],” he said. “You get to play at Arrowhead [Stadium] at 12:00. I mean, everybody’s gonna be just opening presents and getting the food in them and then they’re going to be the happiest they possibly can be, and they’re gonna turn on and see the Kansas City Chiefs playing. So I’m excited about that.”

Despite his love of the game, he’s having some FOMO as a father of two young children.

“I’m a little disappointed I’m going to miss Christmas Eve with my kids and Christmas morning and miss Santa coming,” he continued. “But I’ll be able to spend the evening with them and open presents with them then. So, it’ll be a great opportunity. I’m excited for that. We’ll miss the kids a little bit but we’ll celebrate after the game’s over.”