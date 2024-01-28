Brittany Mahomes Says 2-Year-Old Daughter ‘Truly Enjoys’ Watching Dad on the Field

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are getting their two kids involved in football, and their oldest is turning into a true fan.

The couple shares a daughter, Sterling, 2, and a son Patrick “Bronze,” 14 months. And fans are used to seeing them watching Patrick’s games from the sidelines with Brittany.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Brittany shared that wrangling her kids during games is easy right now because they’re “very attached” to her. They rarely leave her side, so she doesn’t mind bringing them on the field. Because of that, she’s enjoying the experience while she can.

“I have my eyes on them all the time at games,” she said. “But it’s very special to have them there, to support their dad.”

Brittany Mahomes Says Her Daughter is Blossoming

While Bronze is still too young to appreciate the games, Sterling is starting to get a grasp on her dad’s place on the field.

“My oldest daughter, she can finally kind of realize what’s going on and where she’s at,” Brittany continued. “And she loves to watch her dad play football. She can see him from a mile away and pays attention and keeps up with what’s going on with him.”

The 28-year-old said Sterling “truly enjoys” being on the field and seeing her dad before games, too.

“I think it’s a very special moment wherever I get to bring them to the game and they get to watch their dad play football,” she added.

Brittany Mahomes noted that Sterling’s on-field interactions are just part of the toddler’s recent advancements. The little girl is hitting milestones and coming into her own, and her mom’s thrilled to watch her “blossom.”

“My daughter is getting a personality,” she gushed. “So she is able to communicate a lot more things than she has, in the past, like how she’s feeling. Seeing her blossom into a little girl who can express her emotions, that type of stuff has been the cutest thing in the world.”