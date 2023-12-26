patrick-mahomes-roasted-for-picking-his-nose-at-christmas-day-chiefs-game

Patrick Mahomes has been having a rough year. His Kansas City Chiefs are 9-6 and they just lost a heartbreaker to the Oakland Raiders on Christmas Day.

To add insult to injury, Mahomes went viral once again this week for his antics off the field. But he wasn’t yelling at an official this time — he was caught picking his nose on the sideline by the television crew.

Patrick Mahomes picking his nose pic.twitter.com/EcDSPvwgwV — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 25, 2023

Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral for Picking His Nose at Chiefs Game

As one would expect, NFL fans quickly took to social media to roast the Chiefs quarterback for digging for gold on the sidelines.

While a few kind souls argued that anyone who says they don’t pick their nose is a liar, most were far more unforgiving in their reactions. “Stop picking your nose Patrick Mahomes,” one fan wrote, adding the hashtag “disgusting.”

“Lmao they tried to cut away real quick but the damage had been done,” another said.

ain’t no way they just zoomed in on patrick mahomes picking his nose on christmas day😭😭😭😭 — darianjo on twitch🦈 (@ayedarian) December 25, 2023

“He’s trying to find a receiver in there,” one fan joked on Reddit.

“‘Just look at that technique, Jim. No one gets in there like Mahomes does. I’ve never seen a human pick their nose like that before. This guy is unreal’ – actual quote from Tony Romo,” another laughed.

So no one is gonna talk about @PatrickMahomes picking his nose on live tv or?? — ✨Jennifer Lynn✨ (@JenJen_33) December 25, 2023

“Another pick!” one fan quipped. “He’s not even a single knuckle deep these are rookie numbers,” another said.

“Going to be like the Seinfeld episode where he was saying it was just a scratch,” added a third.