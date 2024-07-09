brittany-mahomes-flaunts-bikini-bod-in-new-energy-drink-ad

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, continues to flaunt her summer body.

Brittany was featured in an ad for Alani Nu’s new Hawaiian Shaved Ice Energy drink. Mahomes donned a hot pink two-piece to match her smoking-hot bod in the advertisement.

Brittany Mahomes Sounds Off on Swimsuit Issue

Brittany was featured in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This is her first time being featured in the publication. And she is a part of a talented rookie class. Other first-timers featured in the publication are plus-sized model Hunter McGrady and noted television analyst Gayle King.

Brittany could not help but gush over being featured in this year’s issue.

“What an absolute dream to join the incredible @si_swimsuit family. I’m so grateful for the amazing team of women who give us this incredible platform to be our truest most authentic selves,” she said.

Mahomes also says that she hopes that being part of the issue can feed her ultimate goal of empowering other women.

“I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team. I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too.”

Wife of Chiefs Star Gets Honest on Caitlin Clark

Since entering the WNBA, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has had a rough go at it as a professional. In addition, rival players haven’t exactly taken it easy on Clark. She’s taken some noticeably hard hits in her first WNBA season.

But despite a rough welcome to the pros Caitlin still has a plethora of supporters. And one of those supporters is none other than Brittany Mahomes.

“@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!!” Brittany said to Clark in an Instagram story posted on June 2. “You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!”