brittany-mahomes-announces-arrival-in-las-vegas-ahead-of-super-bowl-lviii

With Super Bowl LVIII just one week away, Brittany Mahomes announced she has officially arrived in Las Vegas for the big game’s festivities.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Mahomes shared a video of her driving by Allegiant Stadium, where her husband Patrick and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the San Francisco 49ers during the big game next Sunday, Feb. 11.

According to the New York Post, Brittany Mahomes’ Las Vegas arrival comes just one day before Super Bowl Opening Night. Both teams will gather at the stadium for the big media event.

This will be the fourth Super Bowl that Patrick Mahomes has played in. During his first Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs went up against the San Francisco 49ers but lost 31-20. The Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV, but came back and won against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Brittany Mahomes’ Father-in-Law Says His Son Is Not at ‘Tom Brady Level’ Yet

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes’ father-in-law, Pat Sr., recently spoke about his son’s stardom and how he’s not quite at “Tom Brady’s level” yet.

“That’s still to be determined,” Pat said when asked if his son is the GOAT, per Daily Mail. “He still has a ways to go. I have mad respect for Tom Brady and grew up as a Joe Montana fan. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would say those guys are better.”

However, despite his remarks, Mahomes Sr. told CNN that his son is very hardworking and dedicated to football. “He’s at the gym all the time,” he said, noting he works out three times a week. “He’s just unfortunately got that from me. That’s in his DNA. We don’t get the muscles like DK Metcalf and some of the guys that are built like rocks and statues. We just got this natural dad bod, but hey, we’re representing.”

Pat Sr. also said that his son’s athletic abilities at a young age made him “special” in his eyes. “The things he was doing at such a young age, I knew that was different. I knew that was special and I knew that if he continued to move in that fashion and to continue working every day that he’d have a chance to be a professional athlete.”

Pat Sr. then added that he will be watching his son at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday and watch him earn his third Super Bowl ring. “To compete at the highest level is something that is rare and very special. For him to have the amount of success that he’s had this early on in his career is just surreal.”