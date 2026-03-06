Britney Spears’ Three Ex-Husbands Have Weighed in on Her DUI Arrest

Pop singer Britney Spears’ recent DUI arrest has inspired a gathering of the ex-husbands, with all three former spouses weighing in on the incident.

Videos by Suggest

First up is Jason Alexander (no, not George Costanza), Britney’s husband of 55 hours back in 2004. He defended the pop star after her March 4 DUI arrest, calling out those who are quick to judge before all the facts are in.

In a March 5 Instagram post, Alexander pointed out that Spears’ reported 0.06 blood-alcohol level is below the legal limit in most states, per TMZ. He also suggested that any substances found in her system could be legally prescribed medication, which would change the narrative entirely.

Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alexander added that online speculation about “drunk driving” is unfair before the facts are known, as rumors lead to premature judgment. He concluded by saying the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer deserves facts, fairness, and due process.

Britney Spears’ Second Ex-Husband Weighs in on Her Recent Arrest

Meanwhile, former dancer Kevin Federline, her second husband and the father of her two adult sons, is wishing his ex-wife the best after her DUI arrest and hopes she’ll make some changes in her life.

“Kevin hopes for the best for Britney, and if help is necessary, he hopes that she will neither resist it nor those who are attempting to work with her,” K-Fed’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ on March 6.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage; Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for Fingerprint Communications

Federline’s lawyer told the outlet that while they hope this is an isolated incident, they’re concerned it could be part of a larger pattern. “The concern is whether this is just a one-off or a one more,” Kaplan stated.

Finally, Sam Asghari, Spears’ most recent ex-husband, commented on the pop star’s DUI arrest, stating that “people make mistakes.” In a March 6 interview with Fox News, the model and fitness trainer addressed his ex-wife’s arrest.

“When it comes to people making mistakes, I understand that, but I think everybody deserves privacy and I hope that the press has learned from the past [and] they give her the privacy that she needs,” Asghari reasoned, per Page Six.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, on March 4 for allegedly driving under the influence. She was taken to a hospital and then to jail before being released on March 5. Her court date is set for May.