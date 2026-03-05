Britney Spears Arrested for Alleged DUI

Former teen idol Britney Spears was arrested last night in California for allegedly driving under the influence.

Los Angeles outlet KTLA reports that the pop star was arrested at 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday and booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The 44-year-old “Toxic” singer was released a few hours later at 6:07 a.m. While the release was listed as a “cite and release,” which is common for DUIs, law enforcement has not officially confirmed the reason for her arrest.

According to court records, Spears is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4.

Spears lives in Thousand Oaks, the second-largest city in Ventura County. Ventura County is a coastal region in Southern California, bordering Los Angeles County to the southeast.

CHP Ventura County informed KTLA that they will release more information about the arrest later today. Spears has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

This Isn’t Briney Spear’s First Run-In With the Law

As TMZ notes, this isn’t the mother of two’s first run-in with the law. In 2007, Spears faced four misdemeanor charges and a potential jail sentence for an alleged hit-and-run involving a parked car in Los Angeles. The charges were later dropped after she compensated the vehicle’s owner for the damages. A jury also acquitted her of driving without a California license.

Shortly after the hit-and-run, Spears lost custody of her two sons with Kevin Federline following several concerning public incidents and alleged substance and alcohol abuse.

Meanwhile, the arrest follows a recent legal victory for Britney Spears. She was granted a permanent restraining order against a man from Louisiana. The man had allegedly shared several “disturbing social media posts” before showing up at her Los Angeles home.

According to the singer’s court filing, the 51-year-old man has been harassing her online since 2013. He was also arrested for trespassing at her residence in 2025.