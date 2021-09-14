Britney Spears Suffers Painful Home Injury, Shares Bruised Photo As Evidence

Britney Spears has suffered a painful home injury, and she wasn’t above sharing the bruised photo to Instagram. The 39-year-old singer, who made 2020 headlines for breaking her foot during an energetic home dance session, is seemingly having little luck in the feet department, with a new photo showing she’d stepped on a nail.

While the “Toxic” singer went punny with her “nailed it” caption, her photo was pretty gruesome.

Spears has largely been making headlines this month for inching her way closer to freedom as 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears files to end her 13 years of conservatorship.

February of last year marked Spears suffering yet another mishap at home, this as she danced barefoot and, with a very audible snap, was filmed breaking her foot.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot,” she’d written, adding: “Don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

Supporting the blonde amid her accident – and overall – was 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, currently in the news as his Instagram was hacked.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my girl,” he’d written. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance her butt off #stronger.”

Britney Spears Unlucky With Home Injury

Posting ahead of the weekend, the mom of two recently shared a shot of her bare foot resting against a yellow floor. Fans clearly saw a massive and blue-ish bruise on the underneath part of it. “OUCH guys…I stepped on a nail,” Spears wrote with a hammer emoji, adding: “Guess you can say I nailed it!!!!”

The photo was quickly reposted to fan accounts, where spirits have been strong overall of late as the pop princess’ legal dramas take a turn for the better.

Sam Asghari Claims Instagram Hacked

The weekend has brought fresh drama as personal trainer Asghari deletes a picture of a ring posted to his Instagram and now claims his account was hacked. The ring was seemingly engraved with “lioness,” Asghari’s nickname for Britney Spears.

The personal trainer told fans “account got hacked and was Photoshopped,” adding: “Calm down everyone.” Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016.