Britney Spears Spotted Dancing With Kitchen Knives In Bizarre Instagram Post

Longtime fans are familiar with Britney Spears’ iconic dancing videos. However, in the pop star’s latest Instagram upload, she decided to throw an interesting new prop in the mix.

On Tuesday, September 26, Britney posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing to “Principles of Lust: Sadeness/Find Love/Sadeness (Reprise)” by Enigma while wielding knives.

Britney Spears / Instagram

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️,” the “Toxic” singer commented. “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈,” she added while sporting an orange polka-dot bikini top.

The post, garnering over 455,000 likes, left viewers conflicted on Twitter.

One viewer commented, “Just when you think her videos couldn’t get any weirder…”

“I’m maybe weird, but I don’t see anything weird in this. She is an artist and performer. It’s actually nice choreography,” another fan shared.

The following day, Britney posted another dancing video, ditching her Halloween-themed bikini. This time, she wore a flowy long-sleeved crop top and pink bikini bottoms. She put down her knives, per her follower’s requests.

Britney captioned the video, “👛😷😷 Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira 🙈 !!!”

In the caption, Spears referenced Shakira’s early September VMA performance of “Hips Don’t Lie,” when Shakira danced with two knives on stage.

Youtube

The pop star’s uploads follow her messy divorce with ex-husband Sam Asghari. After a 14-month-long marriage, Asghari’s decision to leave his marriage with Spears left fans shocked and searching for answers.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Asghari’s family was “thankful,” he left the marriage, explaining, “Sam’s family is so thankful he left the relationship with Britney when he did. Although they will always love and support Sam, deep down they never felt she was the right partner for him.”

The source claimed that Asghari’s family tried to voice their concerns with him when the pair first got together in 2016 but proceeded to “let it go” once they could tell “things were getting serious.”

KGC-11 / STAR MAX / IPx

As details surrounding Spears and Asghari’s divorce emerge, fans of the pop star continue to worry about her mental health. A source revealed to Us Weekly, “Some people are of the opinion that Britney’s on a dangerous downward spiral, and the stuff she’s been [doing] hasn’t done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney’s welfare right now is off the charts.”

In the meantime, fans are anxiously awaiting the star’s next Instagram dancing debut. Spears’ comments regarding her September 26th video ended after her latest clarification, and the post resulted in the star disabling comments across her Instagram page.