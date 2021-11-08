Britney Spears’ Sons Sean, Jayden Make Rare Appearance In Star’s Latest Insta Video

Britney Spears rarely uploads photos of her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, out of respect for their requests for privacy. That doesn’t mean that Spears isn’t insanely proud of her two strapping young men and when she does get the green light from her boys to post about them on Instagram, she can’t hide how much love she has for them. The pop star recently shared a video featuring her 16 and 15-year-old sons and it’s amazing how much the two have grown since the last time we saw them.

It would appear that Britney Spears isn’t letting news about her ongoing conservatorship battle get her down. The “Toxic” singer recently got the chance to visit the immersive Van Gogh art exhibition in LA with a friend and her shockingly tall sons Sean and Jayden.

Britney Spears Gives Fans Latest Look At Growing Sons

In a nearly two-minute-long video Spears shared to Instagram, she could be seen making a playful catwalk with her oldest son Sean, though it was hard to get a good look at his face thanks to the event space’s dim lighting. Spears has previously admitted that she doesn’t often post photos of her sons because the two boys prefer privacy and anonymity, something their famous mom fully respects.

In the caption of this latest look at her kid, Spears wrote, “My children and I went to the amazing @vangoghla…it was so freaking cool…I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited!!!” Spears also revealed that the experience was “VIP so nobody else was there,” playfully adding, “we got to really play!!!”

A Fun, No Pressure Family Outing

Obviously, no stranger to the cruel comments that arise anytime Spears does something the least bit strange, silly, or otherwise unusual, Spears went on to say, “I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth,” followed by a series of crying laughing emojis.

Spears shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has primary custody of the teen boys. Federline has declined to comment on Spears’ ongoing battle to end her controversial conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 long years other than to say that his focus remains on what’s best for the former couple’s children.

It’s wonderful to see that Spears gets the chance to enjoy “regular” experiences like visiting a new art exhibit with her growing sons. All too soon, they’ll be adults themselves. At least she gets the chance to experience new things with them during a time when people are discovering that family is so very important.