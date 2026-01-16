Britney Spears Shares Shady Response to Her Family’s Holiday Photo

Britney Spears is casting shade. The former singer shared a shady response to her family’s holiday photo over Christmas.

Britney was apparently angry that her family celebrated Christmas without her. She directed her anger at Jamie Lynn Spears, Jamie Watson, Maddie, and Ivey. She also appeared to be angry at her mom, Lynne, and son, Sean, as well.

Britney wrote via TMZ, “Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix. To my dear sweet innocent family… so so sorry I was busy this Christmas, but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon.”

Britney Spears Shares Shady Response

The message came after Jamie Lynn posted a holiday photo. In recent years, Jamie Lynn and Britney have had a bit of a falling out over Britney’s conservatorship

“I love and I support my sister, and I always will. It’s very clear that this has been a painful process, and I have to respect however she works through that,” Jamie Lynn previously said. “This is a complicated situation. It gets to a certain point where you can’t help someone who doesn’t want you to.”

But Britney previously said that she and her sister weren’t on great terms.

“[Jamie Lynn] knew I was reaching out to her for help and that she was dogging me. I felt like she should have taken my side,” Britney shared.

She felt Jamie Lynn profited from her misery.

“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous,” Britney shared.

However, Britney also hoped at the time that the two could come back together.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me,” she said.

Apparently, they still have some more work to do.