Britney Spears’ Ex Announces ‘Deeply Personal’ Memoir

Nearly 20 years after he and Britney Spears called it quits, Kevin Federline announced plans to drop his “deeply personal” memoir, You Thought You Knew.

According to Rolling Stone, the dancer/DJ’s book will give readers a closer look into his life. From his childhood to his time as a professional dancer. He will also touch on his two-year marriage to Spears, including raising their children in the public eye and their high-profile divorce.

“This book is extremely intimate and transparent,” Britney Spears’ ex shared in a statement. “I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”

Federline and Spears met in early 2004 and announced their engagement after three months of dating. They married the same year and welcomed their first child, Sean, the following year. Their second son, Jayden, was born in September 2006.

Approximately two months after she gave birth to Jayden, Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The divorce was finalized in July 2007, with the exes agreeing to share joint custody of their sons.

However, in October of the same year, Federline was granted sole physical custody of the children, and he later received legal custody. He retained custody of the boys during the majority of their youth.

Britney Spears Announces Plans to Write Two Fictional Books

Just before the news broke about Kevin Federline’s memoir, Britney Spears revealed she is working on two fictional books.

“It is my first time writing two fiction novels !!!” Spears declared in her latest Instagram post. “It is the best therapy I could ask for, literally life-changing!!! Every now and then, I have to actually put my real clothes on, but good God, it feels good to depart into writing.”

She then wrote, “To dream, marvel, and understand the power of the imagination and how it’s so incredibly important for children to always know they can do whatever the heck they put their minds to!!!”

Pointing out the world has been “shady” towards her, Britney Spears added, “I think it’s because I stopped dreaming the way I used ot, and I had no spiritual connection. But let me tell you a secret… to those who are listening, because believe it or not, those closest to you sometimes will be the main ones to do whatever they can to stop you from having the life you deserve, even lie to you.”

Spears previously released her memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023.