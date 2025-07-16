britney-spears-gives-interesting-life-update

In an eyebrow-raising update, Britney Spears announced she made some life changes, including allegedly adopting a child.

In one of her latest dance videos, Spears revealed some details about her latest “addition.”

“I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one piece on and PLAYED !!!” she wrote. “How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!

She then wrote, “This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !! I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my ass off and had a white jacket on !!! Lennon today has on adorable dress 👗🤣🤣🤣 !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!!

“SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!!” she added. “I’ve decided to move to Italy 🇮🇹😉😉😉 !!!

Britney Spears is the mother of two boys, 20-year-old Sean and 18-year-old Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Did Britney Spears Actually Adopt a Child?

Although she announced the adoption and the name of the “baby girl,” TMZ reported that Britney Spears did not adopt a child or a dog (as some fans speculated).

A source told the media outlet that the pop princess was just messing with people, hence the winking emojis in her caption.

While eagle-eyed Instagram followers saw a baby carrier in the background of another recent dance video, the insider revealed she uses the carrier to transport her baby dolls. She also allegedly travels with baby dolls.

Along with the adoption claims, Spears’ announcement that she’s moving to Italy is also not true. The remark echoed her previous announcement that she was moving to Mexico to escape “cruel” paparazzi. She even claimed she had been in the process of “house hunting” there. The Hollywood Reporter later confirmed that she wasn’t actually leaving her Los Angeles-area residence.