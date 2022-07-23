Why People Think Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Will Get Divorced

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are finally married. Good for them! While the two seem enamored with one another, folks believe they’re not meant to last. Let’s study these rumors and figure out their root cause.

A Refresher On Britney Spears And Sam Asghari

When Asghari met Spears, she was in the middle of her nightmarish conservatorship. They met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. Part of Spears’ pleas to end her father’s control centered around marrying Asghari and having kids. As soon as she was legally allowed to, they got engaged. He readily signed an ironclad prenup, and now they’re about a month into their marriage.

What’s The Problem?

There are three main reasons why folks expect Spears and Asghari to get divorced. The first was her hastiness to get married. Tabloids say Spears rushed to the altar, while others say she immediately regretted marrying Asghari. This is the easiest motive to debunk.

RELATED: How Is Britney Spears’ Relationship With Kevin Federline Amidst Wedding News?

While it may seem like Spears rushed into this marriage, she and Asghari have been together for years. If anything, Spears probably wishes she could have gotten married years earlier than she did. Five years before an engagement is a very reasonable amount of time. Her Instagram shows loads of PDA with loving messages from Asghari in the comments. She is not sick of him.

Why Else Would They Split?

Others point to precedent to prove why Spears and Asghari won’t last. She has two marriages under her belt and neither lasted especially long. Her marriage to Jason Alexander lasted all of 55 hours, while her halcyon romance with another former backup dancer Kevin Federline only made it three years. If her past is any indication, then she and Asghari can’t survive.

Except they have. Again: Asghari and Spears have been together for six years and counting at this point, longer than she was ever with Federline. She was also 22 when she married Alexander and she’s 40 now. With age often comes maturity and growth. She is not the same person she was in 2004.

What About Britney Spears’ Mental Health?

The most common and problematic motive for divorce centers around Spears’ mental health. She’s been under as much scrutiny for her brain chemistry as anyone. Her brutal conservatorship has finally ended, but her often erratic Instagram posts leave many concerned.

It’s just crummy to predict the end of a happy marriage because of mental health. There’s no way of knowing how Spears is actually doing. She’s a bit of an enigma, but there’s one thing we do know for sure: she loves Asghari and could not wait to marry him. Only time will tell if they’re built to last.

More From Suggest