Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Ashgari Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

One month after his divorce from Britney Spears was finalized, Sam Asghari went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine.

Asghari took to his social media account and shared a series of photos featuring himself and Irvine, a real estate agent. In one of the snaps, the couple shared a steamy kiss.

“Happy New Year to All,” he declared in the caption of the Instagram post.

Spears and Asghari were married for 14 months before their divorce in August 2023. They first romantically linked in 2016 after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. The couple became Instagram official in 2017, and Asghari proposed in 2021.

Asghari initiated the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari stated at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. S— happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful.”



However, the couple’s divorce was not settled until mid-2024. On Spears’ 43rd birthday, they were both declared legally single.

A prenuptial agreement was signed before the couple married. Asghari received no financial compensation or spousal support as part of the settlement.

Asghari and Irvine were first spotted together in November at the inaugural amfAR Las Vegas benefit event for AIDS research.

Sam Asghari Reflects On Life Without Britney Spears

While speaking to People at the amfAR Las Vegas benefit, Asghari reflected on his life without Spears.

“It’s the bed that you make yourself,” Asghari stated. “And you got to learn how to lay in it, so it’s part of the lifestyle. You just got to keep it positive. You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people’s opinions or anything like that.”

Asghari also told the media outlet that he has “absolutely” been able to move on from the relationship. He is now focused on several projects.

“There’s a lot of work stuff that I’m doing that I want to let the work do the talk, and with acting,” he said. “It’s what comes next and all the work that you’re putting in. So I did a few projects and very excited to announce it.”