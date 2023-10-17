Britney Spears Reveals In Memoir That Justin Timberlake Got Her Pregnant: Here’s What They Did With The Baby

Britney Spears reveals the bombshell of a lifetime in her latest memoir.

According to TMZ, multiple sources with direct knowledge of Spears’ memoir have alleged the singer discusses her unplanned pregnancy with Justin Timberlake.

After long and heart-wrenching discussions, both Timberlake and Spears agreed that abortion was the best option. Both singers were 19 years old when the pregnancy occurred.

As reported by TMZ, Spears’ memoir details how she was raised to not agree with abortion for religious reasons.

Britney writes, “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

In the book, she mentioned how she was “conflicted” about her choice, but eventually agreed with Timberlake that terminating her pregnancy was the right decision.

Years after the singer’s alleged pregnancy with Timberlake, she had her first child, Sean Preston, in 2005. In 2006, Spears had her second child, Jayden James.

Britney’s Life Post Conservatorship

Despite going through a messy divorce with Sam Asghari, it seems as if Spears has been thriving after her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021.

To fan’s surprise, the singer has been using her time to reconnect with family members. Though Spears’ relationship with her family has been rocky and oftentimes tumultuous, she reconnected with her mother earlier this year.

In May, Spears took to Instagram and shared that her mother visited her home for the first time in three years.

She captioned the post, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

Spears continued, “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!”

Britney’s groundbreaking memoir, “The Woman In Me,” will be released on October 24.