Britney Spears Really Retiring From The Stage Amid Conservatorship Battle?

Britney Spears has established herself as one of the most outstanding performers and musicians out there. Recently, the pop star has been all over the news after light was shed on her ongoing conservatorship battle. Now, there are rumors Spears is done with music after enduring a traumatic career.

Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Case

For those who don’t know, Britney Spears was seeking to dismiss her father, Jamie, from the role of guardianship and charged him with “conservatorship abuse.” The entirety of Spears’ career was in the hands of legal guardians since 2008 after she faced a public mental health crisis. From that point, the court-ordered agreement gave her father control over her estate, financial affairs, and even her actions as a person.

How Did Britney Spears Celebrate Her Freedom?

After her father was suspended from conservatorship, Britney Spears posted some scandalous celebratory pictures on Instagram. The series of photos featured Spears completed nude with emojis strategically placed over her privates. Spears’ fans immediately celebrated with the singer, dropping thousands of loving comments under the post.

The primary focus for Spears right now is healing, according to her posts on social media. “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do,” she wrote on Instagram.

Britney Spears Is Done Performing?

Apparently, the last thing Britney Spears is thinking about right now is getting back to work and performing for her ever loyal fans. Despite the significant changes in Spears’ life, sources close to the singer revealed “she doesn’t want to work or perform right now, and that’s been her mindset for a long time.” Instead of focusing on new music or a tour, Spears is enjoying her recent engagement with Sam Asghari. The couple announced their engagement in September and even took a recent retreat to an island resort.

Spears made it clear she wouldn’t tour or perform as long as Jamie was involved in the conservatorship. After the courts ruled Spears’ father no longer has control over life, fans expected the singer to hit the stage again. However, sources close to Spears and others involved in her career believe she’ll never perform again.

Based on her testimony in court, it’s easy to understand Spears’ decision, as touring was very difficult for her. Also, Spears’ former manger, Larry Rudolph, recently retired from his position and claimed Spears wanted to retire from the music business. So despite fans’ urge to see Britney Spears live again, it looks like it may never happen.