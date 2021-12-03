Britney Spears Puts On Instagram Fashion Shows Of ‘Hot Little Dresses’

Britney Spears is finally free of her conservatorship and she’s been celebrating on her Instagram with dozens of posts. Her latest? A mini fashion show, showing off the singer’s collection of mini dresses.

The Singer Celebrates Her Birthday With A Fashion Show

“I’m not turning 40 … I’m turning 4 and if any of you haven’t HEARD … I did almost 250 shows in Las Vegas for 4 years and went out twice !!!!” she captioned the photos, referencing her December 2nd birthday. “With that said … I think I will have to put on my hot little dresses on every night for the rest of my life to break even for working for my family my whole life with only old songs permitted !!! More classic fashion dresses coming soon to my Instagram … by me … worn by me … and in the meantime, kiss my beautiful white ass ‘Murica !!!!!!”

The pictures show the singer posing in front of her Christmas tree, wearing dresses in pink, red, and yellow, and smiling for the camera. Fans are showing support in the comments. One wrote, “Own your freedom, queen!” Another commented, “….happy 40th birthday Britney! Too many years were stolen from you. I wish nothing but happiness for you from here on out.”

Spears was released from her conservatorship earlier this year, ending a years-long legal battle between Spears and her conservators, who included her father, Jamie Spears. In her testimony, Spears revealed that she was forced to perform and could not drive a car, get married, or have another child.

Spears Loves Posting To Instagram

Spears has been posting a lot more on Instagram these days, doing everything from calling out less-than-supportive celebrity friends, thanking her supporters, and now, performing skits. The pop star posted one recently about going to therapy, where she played both therapist and patient.

In the caption of the video, the singer wrote, “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will…being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success….it was a joy….no really…10 hours a day, 7 days a week….no lie….in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist !!!! I genuinely thank you dear sweet hearts for your efforts !!! The end is me celebrating….it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working.”

In a previous post, the singer shared that she is now “on the right medication.” From Christmas photos to video skits, Spears is clearly enjoying her newfound freedom, and fans all over the world are overjoyed to see her living her best life.

