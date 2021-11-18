Britney Spears Posts Defiant Message In Thong Bodysuit

Five days ago, something utterly spectacular happened to Britney Spears. After a very long and very public fight (with the public on her side), the pop icon finally won her conservatorship case, earning back the very freedoms we all take for granted every day. For anyone who has been following the story, it is the ending we were all hoping for. This talented young woman gets her life back. And in a recent Instagram post, she made it very clear how she feels about those trying to hold her back.

She Did It Again

One thing that gets taken away from anyone fighting for their own conservatorship is freedom. And one of the freedoms hit hardest is one’s freedom of expression. The ability to say and do what a person wants without fear of reprisal from those “in charge” of her life. While many had noticed Britney’s lethargy in her posts on social media over the last few years, it looks like she is finally getting back on her feet, getting all her confidence back, and in the process, telling her haters how she feels with some delightfully NSFW language.

Non-Toxic

We reported last week about Spears regaining her confidence and sharing a delightfully racy photo with her social media followers. But this week she took that to a new level, by adding some very delicate words into the mix. Britney is taking her life back, and won’t let anything or anyone stand in her way.

It should be pretty clear she is telling the people who used to control her that this is her ride, and she is going to do it the way she wants. There was no mincing of words here. This is not the polite, sweet, school girl Britney. This is not the pop princess Britney.

And it is clear what you can do if you don’t agree with her or support her. You can “kiss her mother fucking ass!” Her words, not ours, but we agree. Britney has earned this!