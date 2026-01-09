Britney Spears Owns Her ‘Embarrassing’ Instagram Dances, Teases Performance with Son

Britney Spears just got real about her “embarrassing” Instagram dancing in the most appropriate place possible: Instagram.

On Jan. 8, the 44-year-old took a trip down memory lane, posting a throwback from her 2002 AMA performance of “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.” But instead of just basking in the early-2000s nostalgia, she used the caption to get candid about why she’s swapping stadium stages for Instagram dance sessions.

“Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about,” the mom of two wrote. “Yup, and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”

The former teen idol also noted that she doesn’t intend to perform on stage again unless she is outside the country.

“I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons, but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon,” the “Toxic” singer wrote. “He’s a huge star, and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

Britney Spears Hasn’t Peformed in the United States for Several Years

While Spears didn’t specify which of her adult sons—Sean Preston or Jayden—she was referencing, she noted in the same post that she plans to send him the white piano from her 2002 American Music Awards performance.

Spears shares Preston and Jayden with one of her three ex-husbands, Kevin Federline.

Spears last performed live in the U.S. in October 2018, ending her “Piece of Me” tour at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. While she was scheduled to return to Las Vegas in 2019 for a second residency titled “Domination,” she ultimately postponed the show and stepped away from performing indefinitely to focus on family matters. This followed her highly successful first residency, “Britney Spears: Piece of Me,” which concluded in 2017.