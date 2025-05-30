britney-spears-dances-through-a-wardrobe-malfunction-in-new-video

Britney Spears fans are likely buzzing for an encore of her latest social media dance clip — not for the moves, but because it included an unexpected wardrobe surprise.

Videos by Suggest

The 43-year-old, thrice-divorced mom of two shared the bold NSFW clip on Thursday, rocking a plunging green and white-striped dress. As the video kicks off, she cheekily tugs the bustline down, giving viewers a sneak peek.



She swiftly pulls the dress back up and carries on like a pro, zero embarrassment, just pure confidence. And of course, she still serves her followers a sultry show, complete with a spin, a smirk, and a dramatic hands-down-the-sides move.

It seems Spears decided she shared too much, as the supposedly accidental strip tease was removed from social media. It’s unclear whether she deleted it herself or if Instagram took it down. However, the Daily Mail managed to capture it before it was removed. From there, it spread all across social media.

The now-deleted video appears to have been taken from the same day as another recent post. In that clip, the former teen idol dances in the same outfit (and bedroom location) to the tune “Have You Ever” by Brandy.

Even in the clip Spears saw fit to leave up, she nearly has a few wardrobe slips. No doubt, her legion of fans are hoping she pops up in the same gown soon.

Britney Spears’ Wardrobe Malfunction Follows a Recent Incident on a Private Jet

The nip slip follows Spears reportedly causing a bit of a scene recently on a private jet.

Spears was reportedly flying with her security team from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to LAX when she decided to enjoy a couple of drinks during the flight. Things took a turn, however, when she allegedly lit a cigarette and began smoking on board.

Authorities reportedly met her when the plane landed and gave her a warning before letting her go.

Maybe wardrobe shenanigans are a step up from being “difficult” on a private flight.