britney-spears-nearly-flashes-camera-while-pulling-on-bikini-in-beachy-video

Britney Spears made a splash in a sizzling new Instagram video, rocking a yellow bikini while taking a refreshing dip.

When not gliding through the water, she strolled on the sand with a bold flair, flaunting her luscious beachy waves, effortlessly switching between a carefree flow and a chic bun.

The ex-pop queen complemented her look with aviator sunglasses and a white necklace as she flashed her bright smile. Britney selected the track “La Combi Versace” by Rosalia and Tokischa for fans to listen to while watching her video.

She added a caption to her video consisting of three pink flower emojis. The footage found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

The uptick in Britney Spears’ social media activity in recent years is likely due to the termination of her conservatorship.

In 2008, Britney was placed under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, giving him power over her finances. Despite Britney’s testimony in court in November 2020 and June 2021, a judge rejected her plea to terminate the conservatorship.

In September of that year, Jamie initiated the process to terminate the conservatorship, but the ultimate decision was left to a judge. Finally, in November 2021, Britney was liberated from her conservatorship.

Britney Spears Gets ‘A Lot of Joy’ Posting Sultry Pictures of Herself on Social Media

The former teen idol’s habit of posting sultry footage of herself on social media might seem like a desperate attempt to garner attention.

However, Britney Spears revealed the reasons behind her frequent sharing of nude photos on Instagram in her memoir The Woman In Me. She views it as a form of self-expression after years of being photographed for others’ validation.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked,” Spears wrote. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

In her 2023 memoir, she delved into various aspects of her life. She shared insights on her past relationships, music career, family, and the challenges faced under a stringent conservatorship.

Perhaps tying in with her Instagram nude picture habit, she is pictured topless on the cover. The audiobook was also narrated by Michelle Williams, an Academy Award nominee.