Britney Spear’s Memoir May Have Ruined Justin Timberlake’s Planned Comeback

Justin Timberlake might be waving his big comeback “Bye, Bye, Bye.”

The NYSYNC alum recently has been searching for a way to return to his coveted A-list status. Whether Timberlake is starring in movies like Palmer, or releasing new music with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado, fans can’t deny the star hasn’t been rehabbing his image. However, after Britney Spears released her new memoir, The Woman In Me, Timberlake’s comeback story may be cut short.

Spears shocked the media in recent weeks when she revealed in her memoir that she was pregnant by Timberlake at 19-years-old. According to the singer, Timberlake thought the couple was too young for a child. After convincing Spears to follow through with terminating the pregnancy, she took at-home abortion medication.

“It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home,” she writes in The Woman In Me, as reported by the Associated Press.

She continued, “I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain and the fear.”

Spears And Timberlake’s Dysfunctional Relationship

As reported by Forbes, the “Toxic” singer revealed another revelation in her book that frames Timberlake in an unsavory light. In the book, Spears alleges that during her and Timberlake’s relationship, he cheated on her with another woman.

While the singer doesn’t name the mystery woman, she claimed that she now has a family of her own, and doesn’t want to embarrass her.

According to an insider who spoke to Daily Mail, Timberlake is not pleased with The Woman In Me and has been “concerned” about what Spears would reveal in her memoir for quite some time.

“Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book,” the insider explained. Additionally, Timberlake “has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her.”

Following the allegations, Timberlake turned his Instagram comments off.