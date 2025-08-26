Britney Spears Refers to Her Marriage to Sam Asghari as a ‘Fake Distraction’ From Her Sons

Two years after she and her third husband, Sam Asghari, called it quits, Britney Spears refers to the marriage as a “fake distraction” from her sons Sean and Jayden.

In a recent Instagram post, the pop music icon opened up about the short-lived marriage, stating it was a result of not being in contact with Sean and Jayden.

“The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years,” Spears wrote in the since-deleted post, per E! News. “I was cut off from calling or texting, and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears.”

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” hitmaker then stated that it felt “weird” that she and Asghari were married at the time. “It almost felt like a fake distraction,” she pointed out.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in June 2022 after being together for six years. However, the marriage quickly fell apart. Asghari filed for divorce a little over a year after he and Spears exchanged vows.

The divorce was finalized in May 2024, and Spears was declared “legally single” in December.

Spears went on to share that she has finally healed and is “hungry again like a child or baby.”

“I’m so hungry it hurts, and when I eat, it’s like it’s my first time ever eating in my life,” she wrote. “I believe, although I loved my home, there is waaaay too much abuse and trauma in there.”

Sam Asghari Previously Opened Up About His Marriage to Britney Spears

While speaking to E! News last summer, Sam Asghari reflected on his marriage to Britney Spears.

“You learn so much from being in relationships in general,” he explained. “I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.”

Asghari then said that the marriage was “something that’s always going to be a part of” him. He added he would always “celebrate the past.”

“I wish her the best,” he said about Spears. “She’s an amazing person and a huge part of my life, and I always appreciate the moments we had together.”

Before her marriage to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears had a very short-lived union with her first husband, Jason Alexander. She was then married to Sean and Jayden’s father, Kevin Federline, from 2004 to 2007.

Federline recently announced plans to release a memoir, which will include details about his relationship with Spears.