How Is Britney Spears’ Relationship With Kevin Federline Amidst Wedding News?

The headlines have been full of news about Britney Spears over the last few months as she reclaims her life after getting released from her controversial conservatorships. The pop star is allegedly tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend today, but how is her relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline?

Spears And Federline’s Relationship

Spears and Federline met in 2004 and quickly embarked on a whirlwind romance. Just three months after they started dating, the couple got married in a surprise ceremony. They welcomed their first child, Sean, just one year after their wedding. Their second son, Jayden, arrived in 2006.

HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 08: Singer Britney Spears (R) and husband Kevin Federline arrive at the SONY BMG Grammy Party on February 8, 2006. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

However, just eight weeks after Jayden’s birth, Spears filed for divorce. Federline resisted signing the divorce papers, but the split was finalized in 2007. It’s still unclear what exactly went down between the two, but Federline got some heat in 2018 for requesting a child support increase. A since-deleted Instagram post from Spears shed a little light on how things played out.

“My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!” Spears wrote in the post. “I got a text saying, ‘If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you’…Since I hadn’t seen him in a while I already knew it was over…I had my baby.”

In her fans’ opinions, Spears’ post left a little to be desired when it came to dramatic secrets from the relationship, and many are holding out hope that she will go into more detail when writing her upcoming memoir. The singer recently signed a $15 million book deal for her tell-all.

Are She And Asghari Getting Married Today?

Spears’ marriage to Federline might be over, but it looks like she is more than ready to try again with fiancé Sam Asghari. The couple met on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video, and have been together ever since. Asghari proposed last year, shortly after Spears’ conservatorship ended.

TMZ reported that Spears and Asghari are getting hitched today. According to their anonymous source, the ceremony will be very small, with just 100 guests in attendance. Spears’ brother Bryan is expected to be there, but her parents and sister Jamie Lynn did not receive invites. Fans of the pop star are overjoyed that she has found love and happiness with someone new after so many years of heartache.

