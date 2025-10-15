Britney Spears Slams Ex-Husband Kevin Federline For ‘Profiting Off’ Her Days Before the Release of His New Memoir

Making it clear where she stands, Britney Spears is calling out her ex-husband Kevin Federline for “profiting off” her days before the release of the DJ’s new memoir.

In a statement to Page Six, Spears’ rep unleashed about Federline, claiming he was once again using her to make money.

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again, he and others are profiting off me,” the statement reads. “Sadly, it comes after child support has ended with him.”

Spears’ rep further explained that the pop icon isn’t even thinking about Federline. She is more focused on their children, Sean and Jayden.

The rep also noted that Spears has detailed her own journey in the 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were previously married from 2004 to 2007. Following their divorce, Federline was awarded full custody of their sons, leaving Spears to pay child support until they were 18 years old.

Spears’ rep pointed out that Federline received his last check for child support in late 2024.

Kevin Federline Claims He Wants to ‘Raise the Alarms’ For Britney Spears By Releasing His Memoir

In an excerpt of his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline claimed he was so concerned about Spears’ behavior that he was raising the alarms.

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK,” he wrote. “From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change.”

He also admitted, “My biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

He continued to stress the importance of getting his ex-wife the help he believes she needs. Now, more than ever, [our children] need your support,” he wrote. “I’ve been their buffer for years, but now it’s bigger than me. It’s time to sound the alarm.”

Federline further insisted that he has “never, ever once been” against his ex. He also claimed that he has only ever tried to help his sons have a great relationship with their mother.

“It’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened — my kids do not know the woman that I married,” he reflected. “And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap.”