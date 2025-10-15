Britney Spears’ Ex Expresses Concerns Over Her Well-Being

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline is sounding the alarm, warning that something bad will happen to the pop star if she doesn’t get the help he thinks she needs.

In his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline wrote about his ex-wife’s concerning behavior. He shared that he feared her “situation” was “racing toward something irreversible.”

Federline was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007. The former couple shares two sons, Sean and Jayden.

The DJ claimed in his memoir that his sons would tell him all the disturbing behavior that Spears would display. He stated that the boys told him they would sometimes wake up in the middle of the night to find the pop star standing at their bedroom doorway, holding a knife as she watched them sleep.

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK,” he wrote, per an excerpt obtained by The New York Times. “From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change.”

He then shared, “My biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Britney Spears and her ex have notably not spoken to each other in “years.” Following their split in 2007, Spears spent 13 years in a conservatorship, which was run by her father, Jamie Spears. The legal arrangement was terminated in November 2021.

Britney Spears’ Ex Slams the ‘Free Britney’ Movement In His New Book

Touching on his ex’s conservatorship, Federline slammed the “Free Britney” movement, stating that while it started from a “good place,” it eventually became harmful.

“All those people who put so much effort into that should not put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement,” he wrote. “Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.”

Continue to stress the importance of getting Spears the help she needs, Federline wrote, “Now, more than ever, [our children] need your support. I’ve been their buffer for years, but now it’s bigger than me. It’s time to sound the alarm.”

Federline did not offer his readers any details about his concerns. However, he did claim in his book that Spears struggled with drugs and alcohol. His claims were despite Spears’ previously stating she had no significant issues with substance abuse in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

The DJ did write about Spears’ 2008 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold following a three-hour standoff at her residence.

“It was one of the hardest nights of my life. I felt sick over what she was going through,” he penned. “This was someone I had loved. Someone I had built a life with. The mother of my children.”