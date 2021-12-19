Britney Spears Hints At New Addition To Family

Britney Spears posted to Instagram about a new addition to her family just in time for Christmas and it has the world talking. Is she serious, or is she being cheeky? Is it a baby or is she holding a new animal addition to her family? Well the world wants to know, and so do we. While the pop diva has talked lately about wanting to have a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari, right now all anyone can do is speculate. But it’s also clear Spears is having some fun with the rumors, too.

She’s Back

It’s been great to see Spears take her life back slowly after the conservatorship was squashed, and her social media has been a fantastic place to observe that change. She seems to be quite happily in love with Asghari, and she genuinely seems content and back on her feet.

But there has also been talk of her considering starting a new family with Asghari now that her life is back on track and she’s in control of it. While most just assumed this to be talk, a recent pic the pop icon posted on her Instagram has got people wondering if she already did.

Ooops She Did It Again

As many of you know, Spears who is 39 years old, has two children with former husband Kevin Federline. Sean Preston Federline who is 16 and Jayden James Federline, who is 15. She clearly loves motherhood and you can see that reflected in the snaps she shares of her family. A family that Spears has recently admitted she’d like to see grow.

Spears complained during a conservatorship hearing this summer that she was forced to go on birth control against her will. She’s since more than hinted that she’d love to have a baby with her new fiancé, which is why this picture has everyone talking. Is it a pregnancy announcement, perhaps? Maybe it is a fun way to announce a new pet.

Regardless of her intent, the pic caused quite a stir and left many people with more questions than answers. Is it a newborn? Most likely not, but could it open a door for a real announcement of some kind soon?

We’ll just have to wait and see what the New Year brings for the unconquerable Britney Spears.

