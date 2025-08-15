britney-spears-giggles-through-wild-wardrobe-malfunction-in-tiny-minidress

Britney Spears proved she’s still the queen of owning the spotlight, handling a cheeky wardrobe slip during her strip tease with humor and confidence—because style and sass have no age limit.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, the hitmaker danced to Janet Jackson’s 1993 track “Any Time, Any Place” in a glittery gold minidress and heels at home. When her dress couldn’t keep up, she covered the wardrobe malfunction with yellow flower emojis.

The 43-year-old mom of two, twice divorced but never dull, tossed her long, wavy blond hair at the camera while gliding across the marble floor. The former teen idol brought the energy with a mix of gyrating, chest-clutching, and even a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it twerk during her giggling freestyle dance session.

The “Toxic” singer let her iconic smile do all the talking during her solo adventure—no caption, no comments, just seductive vibes.

Britney Spears Claimed She Adopted a Baby in Another Dance Video Last Month

Spears’ latest Instagram video comes just a month after she sparked buzz on the platform by claiming she had adopted a baby in another eccentric dance post.

In the video, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” star turned heads in a daring pink bodysuit, paired with a sultry black hat and matching boots, moving through the room with a flirtatious edge.

“I haven’t worked out in years, so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!” Spears wrote alongside the July 12 post.

Out of the blue, Spears, mom to Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with ex Kevin Federline, announced she’s got a new bundle of joy—right after mentioning she needed a good cup of joe.

“How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!”

“This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !!” she continued in the rambling caption.” I hate working out, but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because, well, I sweat my ass off and had a white jacket on !!!”

Spears then gave some tidbits on her mysterious new daughter…

“Lennon today has on [an] adorable dress 👗🤣🤣🤣 !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I’ve decided to move to Italy 🇮🇹😉😉😉 !!!”

Meanwhile, her baby daddy, Federline, recently announced a tell-all book.