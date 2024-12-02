Britney Spears Finalizes Sam Asghari Divorce on Her 43rd Birthday

A little more than a year after Britney Spears and Sam Asghari called it quits, the former spouses officially finalized their divorce.

Videos by Suggest

The divorce documents, which were obtained by TMZ, were signed on Dec. 2, which happens to be Spears’ 43rd birthday.

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in Aug. 2023, after 14 months of marriage. The duo met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. They were together for six years before getting married in June 2022 at Spears’ Thousand Oaks, Calif., residence.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears the way they were (Photos by Sam Asghari/Instagram)

After Asghari filed for divorce, rumors started to circulate about Spears allegedly being unfaithful. Sources claimed that Sam had discovered surveillance videos of a staffer being in a “compromising position” with Spears.

The insiders also claimed during a “nuclear argument,” Sam had accused Britney of cheating on him.

Along with the cheating speculation, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari endured quite a lot during their 14-month marriage. This included Spears violently attacking Asghari while he was sleeping. The incident happened in early 2023 and left Asghari with a black eye.

Asghari is Spears’ third husband.

TMZ further reported that the couple had signed a prenup agreement, leaving Asghari virtually nothing from his marriage to Spears.

The pop star did pay Asghari’s rent for a few months after he moved out of her home last summer.

Britney and Sam have since moved on from the relationship, with Spears being on and off with her “problematic” boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

However, Britney Spears recently re-declared she “married” herself, a statement she made while still being married to Sam Ashgari.

Asghari is now rumored to be dating Brooke Irvine. He has yet to confirm the romance.

Sam Asghari Referred to Britney Spears As a ‘Blessing’ Months After Filing For Divorce

Although the marriage didn’t go how he had hoped, Sam Asghari didn’t seem to have any hard feelings towards Britney Spears.

During an interview earlier this year, Asghari referred to Spears as a “blessing.”

“People grow apart, and people move on,” Sam Asghari said about the split. He then explained that he prefers to be positive about the failed marriage instead of having ill will towards his former wife.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship,” Sam shared. “And at some point, they told each other they love each other, and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] – so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.”

He then said that he would put Spears in a negative light. “I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life,” he added. “And that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

After the couple settled their divorce this past spring, a source also told PEOPLE that the split was amicable. There were no plans to challenge the prenup. “Brintey is continuing to flex her freedom,” the insider noted. “And is moving on.”