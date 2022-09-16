Britney Spears Responds To Critics After ‘Fatphobic’ Comment Regarding Christina Aguilera On Instagram, But Is It Enough?

Britney Spears recently shared her thoughts on Instagram about looking thin, thoughts shared at the expense of Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers. Spears has since apologized, but will her fans forgive her?

‘I Found There Was Only One Way To Look Thin: Hang Out With Fat People’

Oops. She did it again. Britney Spears is back with an Instagram post that has most of her fans cringing. After deleting her Instagram account back in August with the release of her new hit single with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” Spears reactivated her account a few days later. Perhaps deleting her account was the right move.

In a recent Instagram post, the princess of pop appears to be body-shaming fat people. She shares a quote from Rodney Dangerfield and follows it up with comments of her own: “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small…”

We all know that Spears was a puppet with her strings up for far too long. The pop icon was in a conservatorship for 13 years, leaving her with little control over her own life. Once the conservatorship ended in November 2021, Spears has been spreading her wings and sharing her real and honest self with the world. But being locked up in a conservatorship for 13 years has obviously taken a toll on the former child star. Apparently, Spears is still learning how to share her message of dealing with her own insecurities in a way that’s relatable.

‘It Is What It Is’

After being criticized by fans in her original post, Spears shared a post that was part apology and part explanation. In the apology post, Spears reflects on how she is inspired by Aguilera and that she is not “being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!”

As she further explains her original comments, she shares that “what I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me … I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like.”

The question remains: is the apology enough for her fans? Spears is obviously trying to figure out how to live her best life now that she is in control. Although she is accountable for her actions and comments, hopefully the world will remember the context in which Spears has spent the past 13 years of her life. Perhaps one fan’s comment on the apology post shows how many of her fans are responding: “Still love you, I hope this is a moment of growth.”

