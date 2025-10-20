britney-spears-claims-she-experienced-brain-damage-during-2018-rehab-stint

With her ex-husband Kevin Federline details various incidents of her personal life in his soon-to-be-released memoir, Britney Spears reflects on one of the lowest points of her life.

Over the weekend, Spears took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself riding a horse and comparing her shoulder baldes to “wings.” She then recalled the plot of Disney’s Maleficient.

“Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings but anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally… anything holy is never forgotten,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Her wings were holy so the king couldn’t take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church…not that this has any relevance with me but I do find it incredibly interesting…”

Britney Spears then recalled being forced to spend four months in a rehab facility in 2018. She described the experience as “traumatic, noting she didn’t have a private door. She was also allegedly forced to not use her feet or body to go anywehre.

“For a person like me who understands the sacredness is god speed… It did more than hurt my body,” she stated. “Trust me there’s ALOT I didn’t share in my book and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because its incredibly painful and sad.”

Britney also pointed out that she felt like her “wings” were taken away and she suffered brain damage.

“I have of course moved on from that torubling time in my life,” she added. “I’m blessed to be alive.”

Britney Spears Opened Up About the Rehab Stint in Her 2023 Memoir ‘The Woman In Me’

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears wrote about how her father, Jamie Spears, forced her to spend more than three months at a Bevelry Hills rahab facility in 2018.

The “Stronger” hitmaker revealed that her father would make her look like an “idiot” if she refused to go. The rehab facility costed $60,000 per month. During her stay, the facility would prescribe lithium and would only allow an hour of television before 9 p.m. bedtime.

“They kept me locked up against my will for months,” the pop star claimed. “I couldn’t go outside. I couldn’t drive a car.”

She then said that she give blood weekly and couldn’t take a bath in private. “I couldn’t shut the door to my room.”