britney-spears-back-on-speaking-terms-with-two-sons

Britney Spears is usually in the news for negative reasons. But this latest news is a bit more lighthearted.

The “Baby One More Time” artist had been estranged from her two sons for quite some time. But in a heartwarming change of events, the pop star has reconnected with her children.

Britney Spears Reconnects With Two Sons on Mother’s Day

Spears shares her sons with her ex-boyfriend Kevin Federline. According to Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, Spears spoke with her sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, this past Mother’s Day.

“Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time,” Kaplan tells PEOPLE. “And while Kevin supports the boys having a relationship with their mother and is glad that the boys did finally have a phone conversation with her around Mother’s Day, the reports that she flew to Hawaii and met with them are inaccurate. That’s just not true.”

Kaplan also notes that the phone call was a “good sign.”

“And the phone call was a good sign and a step in the right direction, but it’s a process that takes more than just a phone call to accomplish.”

Britney Lashes Out on Parents in Social Media Post

For years, pop icon Britney Spears was limited by a conservatorship controlled by her family. But in 2021, she won back her freedom. In a recent Instagram post, Spears appears to insinuate that her family is responsible for a back injury she is currently dealing with.

“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now !!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse !!!” Spears said in the post.

“If people only knew how I’ve had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!”

Later in the post, Spears seems to specify that her parents have directly caused her harm. She also says that she is “lucky to be here.”

“The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months were smooth sailing !!! The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!” she added.