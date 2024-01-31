Britney Spears Announces New Project Titled ‘SEX N DIAMONDS’

Pop Music icon Britney Spears is back in the news again. The “Baby One More Time,” singer seemed to tease a new project called ‘SEX N DIAMONDS,’ via her Instagram page on January 30.

This news comes after the 42-year-old said she was done making music earlier this month. “I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram on January 4.

“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me… I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

No further details about the new project are available at this time.

Britney Spears announces new project ‘SEX N DIAMONDS’ coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vC849r7LMS — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 30, 2024

Justin Timberlake Unbothered by Britney Backlash

In Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me,” she revealed negative details of her and fellow music star Justin Timberlake’s relationship in the early 2000s. More specifically she alleged that the “Cry Me a River,” singer coerced her into having an abortion while they were together.

She also revealed that the former star of NSYNC cheated on her several times throughout their relationship. After her revelation, Spears’ fan base aimed at Timberlake. But a report from the New York Post’s Page Six notes that Timberlake is unbothered by the backlash.

“He’s very happy to be performing again and working on new music. He’s all about having a good time right now,” a source said to Page Six.

Spears Issues Apology to Former Beau

Spears has apparently taken notice of Timberlake as he is preparing to release a new album. After he appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, she apologized to her former beau amid all the backlash he has received.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she wrote on Instagram on January 28.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish,’” she wrote on Instagram before making her account private. “It is so good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard.”