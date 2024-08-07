british-swimmer-adam-peaty-claims-olympic-village-food-contaminated-with-worms

Not quite happy with the accommodations in Paris, Team Britain swimmer Adam Peaty makes a wild claim that Olympic Village food is contaminated with worms.

While speaking to the British media outlet INews, Peaty stated he discovered worms while eating the Olympic Village’s fish. “I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish,” he explained. “It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re feeding them not the best.”

Although Adam Peaty did not take any photos of the worm-infested fish, a 2024 Paris Olympics spokesperson stated they are taking the Olympic Village food feedback seriously. They pointed out that the food vendor in the Olympic Village has been “working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days.”

Meanwhile, Adam Peaty, who previously attended the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, praised both Olympic-hosted cities Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo for their Olympic Village accommodations.

“Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible,” Peaty pointed out. “But this time around, there wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.”

Adam Peaty Isn’t Happy About 2024 Olympic Organizers’ Push for ‘Meat-Free’ Meals

While continuing to share his thoughts about the Olympic Village meals, Adam Peaty was vocal about not being happy about the 2024 Olympic organizers’ push to make meals for the athletes “meal-fee” for sustainability.

“The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes,” Peaty stated. “I want to eat meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?”

Peaty also stated that his feedback came with the hope that change could happen sooner. “These [complaints] are for people to get better. And the organizing committee, so we’ll put these back to our team in full depth and detail. But it’s definitely been the best Games in terms of fans engaged with it. So you never gonna have a perfect Games.”

Despite the food issues at the Olympic Village and still just getting over COVID, Peaty is optimistic. He only won silver in the 100m breaststroke during the Olympic Games. However, he ended up testing positive for COVID the morning after the race.