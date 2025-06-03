British Journalist Found Four Months After Going Missing In Brazil

After a British journalist went missing in Brazil four months ago, she had finally been found, according to the Daily Mail. 32-year-old Charlotte Alice Peet vanished in early February, and police found her in a hostel in Sao Paulo this Monday.

This journalist worked for Al Jazeera as a freelance reporter. Upon finding her, police shared that Charlotte “expressed her desire not to have contact with her family.” Charlotte hasn’t been in touch with her family since her disappearance.

“I wouldn’t say that it was normal,” said Charlotte’s father, Derek Peet, to Sky News. He told the outlet his daughter flew to South America without telling them. “There was something on her mind obviously otherwise she would have let us know.”

The reporter flew to Brazil without her family’s knowledge. Seeing that she still doesn’t want to contact them, she may simply want to distance herself from them. Before finding her, she was seen boarding a bus to Rio de Janeiro from Sao Paulo. This was at a bar near Copacabana Beach.

Brazilian media found out from the authorities that Charlotte made it to Rio on February 8. She resided at a Copacabana hostel until she moved to another hostel on February 17. This one was in the Botafogo neighborhood. These seem like the actions of someone who doesn’t want to be found.

Four days before she fled Sao Paulo, Charlotte posted a message on a Facebook group concerning apartment rentals in London. “Hello. I’m looking for a double room in South West/East London,” wrote Charlotte. “East Dulwich, Brixton, Herne Hill, Clapham, Balham, Streatham, Camberwell etc or would consider venturing east to the right place.”

She also confirmed in this post that was was a “friendly, respectful and organized” journalist. “I love reading, keeping active and chatting to friends. Let me know if I sound like a good fit! Thanks.”

The day of her disappearance, Charlotte messaged a female friend from Rio who had reported her missing. She told the friend she was in Sao Paulo and was heading to Rio in search of somewhere to stay.

The friend regretfully told Charlotte she couldn’t help her. She became concerned once Charlotte stopped responding to her follow-up messages.

Once they confirmed she made it to Rio, the Rio de Janeiro police missing persons unit took over her disappearance investigation.