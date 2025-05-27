Groom Disappears Minutes After Wedding After Harboring Secret

Getting married is supposed to be the happiest and most memorable day of a couple’s lives. Unfortunately, for one unlucky bride, she will remember her wedding for all the wrong reasons.

A woman from Australia, who goes by Kylie, revealed her alter-bound woes on the Ben Liam & Belle Radio Show and Podcast. During one show titled ‘I was married for three hours,’ callers shared their wedding nightmare stories, but Kylie’s story left the hosts shocked. She explained she was married for less than 24 hours, and it only got worse from there.

Kylie explained, “We got married, and we had a beautiful wedding.” But the groom was gone before the reception. The couple completed the ceremony and had a photo shoot, but he vanished after that. “He just absolutely disappeared, and I did not hear anything from him for months,” Kylie said. When Ben asked where he had got to, Kylie explained, “He didn’t want to be with me. He was seeing somebody else, but he let us get married.”

The hosts asked about his vibe at the wedding, but the bride didn’t notice anything unusual. “He was beautiful, he was the love of my life,” She said. Kylie also explained that they had been an item for six years prior to the wedding before dropping a bombshell.

Kylie Revealed Why The Groom Did A Runner

Unfortunately for the bride, her partner was having an affair. However, it wasn’t with a friend or co-worker; it was with Kylie’s own cousin. Both hosts were stunned by this revelation. Ben asked, “You understand how wild this is, yeah?” She admitted that she doesn’t see her cousin or ex-husband anymore, as it would be extremely awkward.

A couple of people in the studio are so flabbergasted they raise their hands and walk away.

Kylie said she laughs about her disastrous wedding now, and her family jokes about it all the time. “They think it’s hilarious,” she laughed. She also revealed that she has not remarried, which is understandable.