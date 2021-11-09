British Broadcast Slammed For ‘Childish’ Story About Joe Biden

U.K. morning show Good Morning Britain has recently been criticized for a segment some viewers described as “idiotic.” Earlier this month, President Joe Biden met the Duchess of Cornwall and, according to a source, audibly broke wind. A source told the Daily Mail: “It was long and loud and impossible to ignore. Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

Biden met the Duchess during a reception on Monday at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, attended by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Viewers Slam Good Morning Britain For Segment

Viewers were quick to voice their displeasure. One tweeted, “Can’t believe this ‘story’ is getting air time.” Another posted, “Grow up, you idiots. Behaving like schoolkids.” More commented on the newsworthiness of the story, especially considering the reported incident took place at the global climate change summit COP26.

“#GMB having some debate on these MPs taking backhanders and given there [sic] mates job and literally switch the conversation to more important things like Joe Biden farting in front of Camilla. Wonder why the country is on its arse,” wrote an annoyed fan.

Good Morning Britain isn’t the only outlet to report on the silly story. The New York Post, the Daily Mail, and the NZ Herald have all published stories about the reported fart.

This is just the latest story about the royal family, who seem to be everywhere these days. From reports of Queen Elizabeth’s failing health to speculation that Prince William will take the throne from Prince Charles, every move the Firm makes is on the front page.