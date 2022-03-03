Bridget Moynahan’s First Red Carpet Appearance Is Even More Stunning Than You’d Expect

Actress Bridget Moynahan is well known today for her starring role in the popular police drama Blue Bloods, but what did she look like at the beginning of her career? Moynahan first made a big splash in the hit movie Coyote Ugly, and glammed up accordingly for the red carpet.

Her First Big Movie Role

For the movie’s premiere, Moynahan wowed in a black, calf-length chiffon dress. She finished the look with black strappy stilettos and dangling silver earrings. The silver eyeshadow the actress used coordinated nicely with her jewelry.

Coyote Ugly was Moynahan’s big break, and the starring roles just kept coming. The actress continued showing up on the big screen, with roles in Serendipity, I, Robot, and the first two John Wick movies. Moynahan has also made her mark in the world of television.

Moynahan’s Memorable Appearances On SATC

While many fans know her best from her role as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods, Moynahan also had a memorable role in the beloved HBO hit, Sex and the City. Moynahan played Natasha Naginsky, the second wife of Mr. Big and the woman he cheated on with Carrie Bradshaw.

Moynahan even got to come back for the SATC sequel, And Just Like That…, reprising her role as Natasha. The actress told Entertainment Tonight she was “so happy they asked me to come back, and it was so fun. It was like going back to a family.”

Her Romantic Life

In addition to her memorable onscreen roles, Moynahan has had a pretty dramatic personal life. The actress dated star quarterback Tom Brady from 2004 to 2006. Just a year later, Moynahan’s representative announced that the actress was pregnant with Brady’s child. Even though the tabloids reported that their relationship was tumultuous, the couple appear to be co-parenting amicably.

Moynahan also dated McG, who directed blockbusters like Charlie’s Angels, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and Terminator Salvation, in 2010, but the pair ultimately split. The actress is now happily married to businessman Andrew Frankel, whom she wed in 2015. With big roles on the big and small screens, Moynahan has come a long way since the red carpet premiere for her first starring role.

