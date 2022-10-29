Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Shares Poignant Musing About Breakups

Actress Bridget Moynahan took to Instagram to share her thoughts on ending relationships, and some fans are wondering if it has anything to do with her ex Tom Brady’s rumored split from Gisele Bündchen. Either way, Moynahan shared some great wisdom about how a breakup can have an overall positive impact on your emotional development.

Moynahan And Brady’s Relationship History

(Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Moynahan and Brady started dating in 2004, but they ultimately broke up two years later. Just two months after confirming their split, Moynahan’s rep announced that the actress was pregnant and Brady was the father.

While the pair reportedly had a tempestuous romantic relationship, it seems the exes have maintained a cordial relationship as they have co-parented their son, Jack, 15. However, Moynahan’s recent Instagram post has some wondering if she’s commenting on her ex’s rumored divorce from Bündchen, his wife of 13 years.

Moynahan’s Post: ‘Not All Relationships Are Meant To Last A Lifetime’

Moynahan shared a quote from Vienna Pharaon: “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

The caption, reposted from Pharaon’s Mindful Marriage and Family Therapy account, read, “We’re comfortable with the happily-ever-after stories because…well, Disney. Sometimes that’s reality. But reality also looks like relationships that don’t get mended. Endings that don’t have beautiful closure. Ruptures that stay ruptured.”

‘It’s much harder to be face to face with this,” she continued. “Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space. The relationship that doesn’t work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn’t get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours. There is value in getting comfortable in this space.”

Follower Reactions: ‘Is This Post For Tom?’

This message resonated with one of Moynahan’s famous followers. Alec Baldwin commented, “Amen. In certain cases, I should have gotten out earlier. I believe the phrase is ‘Would you rather be lonely or wrong?’ Some of the most resonating discoveries come from solitude.”

Others speculated on why Moynahan would post this. “Is this post for Tom-?” one asked. Another commented, “First thing I thought of as well. I bet a part of her deep down is [thinking] karma.” Whether or not this is a message for Moynahan’s ex, the message imparted in the post is connecting with her followers and leading them to reflect on their own relationships.

