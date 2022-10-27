This Bride Embraced Her Naturally Gray Hair For Her Wedding Day And The Result Is Stunning￼

For many brides, their wedding day means getting their nails done, applying flawless makeup, and having their hair colored to perfection, especially if gray hairs are showing. However, one bride in Coral Gables, Florida is setting a new trend. Kadeja Jackson Baker, 38, decided to leave her hair au naturel for her wedding day. Turns out, we’re not the only ones who can’t get enough of her gorgeous gray hair—she went totally viral!

‘Embracing My Natural Hair And Look’

Baker’s silver hair is taking social media by storm, and it’s all thanks to her makeup artist, Tia Codrington. Although Baker’s hair was styled by a bridal hair specialist named Martine Saintval, Codrington posted the video of the bride’s hair and makeup.

Since Codrington is a bridal makeup specialist, she often posts bridal videos. “I initially didn’t have any expectations when posting the videos other than to share her beauty through my eyes, but witnessing how she embraced and embodied the beauty of her hair was something I felt compelled to share,” Codrington shared with Good Morning America.

Just like her makeup artist, Baker didn’t expect much attention from the video. Although she loved how her “timeless” hair and makeup looked for the big day, the color of her locks wasn’t on her mind. As Baker said, “I did not expect for the responses to be as plentiful as I look at myself in the mirror every day and did not think it was that big of a deal that I was embracing my natural hair and look.”

Turns out, Baker’s shades of gray are a big deal. Social media is loving the bride’s gray hair. In fact, the viral video showing Baker’s hair and makeup has over 2.2 millions views.

Be The Best Version Of Yourself

As she shared in the video, Baker has been graying since she was 16 years old. Initially, Baker had a difficult time accepting her silver hair. She even dyed her locks until her early 30s. About seven years ago, she fully embraced herself and her fabulous mane. Since then, she hasn’t colored her hair.

Now that Baker is receiving all this attention, she is overwhelmed “in a good way.” In fact, she hopes that her gray hair journey will inspire other people to fully embrace themselves, even with their gray hair. As she said, “Being the best version of yourself is the best thing you can offer to the world.”

