Brian Wilson’s Daughter Carnie Speaks out After Laying Music Icon to Rest

A little more than a month after Brian Wilson passed away, the Beach Boys legend’s daughter, Carnie, publicly spoke out.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram post, Carnie revealed she and her family laid music icon to rest. “It was incredibly difficult for our family to see that happen,” she wrote. “But at the same time it gave more closure and more of a feeling of restful peace.”

Carnie also shared that the past eight weeks had been “extremely challenging” for her and her loved ones as they mourned the loss of Wilson. “I love and miss him so much, and I wish he could come back. There’s so many signs that he gives me every day and I know that he’s around… he can hear me and he can see me. He makes that apparent. I’m so grateful for this.”

Brian Wilson’s daughter pointed out that a couple of monarch butterflies refused to leave the musician’s burial site during the service. “It was comforting and beautiful,” she shared.

Continuing to speak about her emotional state, Carnie revealed she is still trying to deal with her emotions, noting they’re “so up and down.”

“I know that he would want everybody to feel happy and not sad,” she wrote about her father. “He didn’t like it when I cried.”

Brian Wilson’s Daughter Turned to Another Late Musician’s Son For Grieving Advice

As she spoke about grieving, Brian Wilson’s daughter mentioned that she had talked to Gunnar Nelson, the son of the late musician Ricky Nelson, who offered her some advice.

“He reminded me that the world will have his music to sing to and remember him every single solitary day until we are all gone,” she shared. “This is a really special and a real heavy duty thought. It’s much bigger than I can wrap my head around. For this I am grateful for though because I know it’s the truth.”

Carnie went on to thank all of her father’s fans for their contributions. “Thank you to all the beautiful loving and supportive fans out there for honoring him,” she added. “We share this together. God knows what we’d be without him.”

Wilson passed away in early June after living with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia. He was 82 years old.