Brian Matusz, Former MLB Pitcher, Dead at 37

Brian Matusz, a first-round draft pick of the Orioles and an eight-year MLB veteran as a pitcher, passed away on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. Matusz was 37 years old.

The Orioles honored the pitcher’s memory with a heartfelt tribute while announcing his passing on social media.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz,” the Orioles wrote on X alongside snapshots of him posing with fans at a children’s hospital ward.

“A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched,” the team continued. “He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face.”

“Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” the team added.

Colorado native Matusz rose to prominence at the University of San Diego, where he earned the title of West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2008, per NBC News. His exceptional performance that year caught the attention of the Baltimore Orioles. The team selected him as the fourth overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft.

Brian Matusz Kicked Off His MLB Career Against the Tigers

After spending just under a season in the minors, Matusz made his highly anticipated MLB debut on August 4, 2009. He pitched five solid innings, leading his team to victory against the Tigers.

In 2010, he delivered a career-best 32 starts, earning a fifth-place finish in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Late in the 2012 season, he transitioned to the bullpen. He quickly established himself as a key figure in the Orioles’ relief corps. From 2013 to 2015, he consistently delivered, appearing in at least 58 games each season and maintaining an impressive ERA of 3.53 or lower.

Matusz made his final Major League appearance in 2016 as a member of the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. The following year, he continued his career with the Triple-A Reno Aces, an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The final leg of his professional pitching career included a stint with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League. He also spent time playing in Mexico.

Matusz then transitioned into coaching. In 2022, he became the bullpen coach for New Zealand in preparation for the World Baseball Classic.